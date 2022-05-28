Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid - Watch Key Moments From Champions League Final

Real Madrid won a record-extending 14th European Cup title on Saturday.

Real Madrid won a record-extending 14th European Cup title on Saturday.

The Spanish giants triumphed in the 2022 Champions League final 1-0 thanks to a 59th-minute goal from Vinicius Junior.

Real's victory maintained their 100% record in European Cup finals since the competition was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

Their record in UCL finals is now eight victories from eight matches.

Vinicius Junior (left) pictured celebrating in front of Real Madrid fans after scoring against Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final IMAGO/NurPhoto/Giuseppe Maffia

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid - Highlights

The moment of the match came courtesy of Vinicius, who slotted home his fourth Champions League goal of the season after after a low cross from Federico Valverde.

The breakthrough came a quarter of an hour into the second half but it was not the first time Real had the ball in Liverpool's net.

Karim Benzema bundled home a scrappy goal just before the interval, but his effort was ruled out after a long and complicated VAR review.

SEE MORE: Former Referee Tries To Explain Why Karim Benzema Goal Was Ruled Offside In UCL Final

But most of the action came at the other end of the pitch.

Real keeper Thibaut Courtois was in inspired form and made NINE saves, compared to the zero made by Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker.

SEE MORE: Champions League Final MVP Thibaut Courtois Demands Respect After Shutting Out Liverpool