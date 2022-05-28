Linwood man dies in motorcycle accident

Olean police were searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of West State St Tuesday evening. According to reports, two men were arguing as they walked along the north side of West State St, the argument escalated to pushing and shoving with one man pulling a gun and firing five or six shots at the other man. The victim allegedly was only grazed by a bullet and refused treatment from city firefighters.

