Linwood, NY

Linwood man dies in motorcycle accident

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Linwood man is dead after his motorcycle ran into the back of...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Search for missing teen results in dangerous car chase

CLYDE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A search for a missing teen ended with a dangerous car accident on Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Seneca County Sheriff's office was helping locate a missing teen when they got a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle and the teen...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

490 crash causes short-lived lane closure in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash temporarily closed a lane of a Rochester highway Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Interstate 490 westbound, near Ames Street after 9 a.m. The response blocked the right lane of the highway for a short time, but it has since reopened. Details are as of Wednesday afternoon, but police indicated […]
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Linwood, NY
City
York, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark man lets 15-year-old drive vehicle

A Newark man was arrested after deputies discovered he let a 15-year-old drive the vehicle. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew R. Conlin, 22, of Newark for endangering the welfare of a child. It was made known to deputies during their roadside investigation...
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

SUV hit by stone on 390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A night of fun for three couples nearly turned tragic after a stone thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield of their SUV. It happened Saturday night as they approached the Moore Road overpass on the 390 near Genesee Valley Park. Justin Rapp is just...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fatal dirt bike crash in Red Creek

RED CREEK, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike accident that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 29, 2022. Troopers were dispatched to 6750 Wolcott Street in Red Creek for the report of an unresponsive motorcyclist lying in the driveway. Further investigation revealed...
RED CREEK, NY
13 WHAM

Man killed in Wayne County dirt bike crash

Red Creek, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to Wolcott Street in Red Creek for a report of an unresponsive motorcyclist. The investigation found Bret Gascoigne, 22, was northbound on an...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Motor vehicle accident reported on West Main Street, Batavia

Dispatchers have received multiple calls regarding an automobile accident in the area of 211 West Main St., Batavia. At least one caller reported a possible ejection. City Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 10:17 p.m.: No one was ejected. There was one driver in each vehicle and they were each...
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Teen dies at Whilrpool Park in Niagara Falls

New York State Police say a 14-year-old has died at Whirlpool State Park on the Gorge Rim Trail in Niagara Falls. The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Park police officers arrived at the gorge and dived in with additional officers making their way to the Whirlpool stairs. However,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wesb.com

Shooting In Olean – West State St

Olean police were searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of West State St Tuesday evening. According to reports, two men were arguing as they walked along the north side of West State St, the argument escalated to pushing and shoving with one man pulling a gun and firing five or six shots at the other man. The victim allegedly was only grazed by a bullet and refused treatment from city firefighters.
OLEAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Chili woman found safe

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has found the missing 79-year-old woman from Chili, Julia Harris. Deputies said she was found in good health and they're thankful to those who helped with finding her.
CHILI, NY

