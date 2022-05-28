Linwood man dies in motorcycle accident

A juvenile from Seneca County was hospitalized Monday night after allegedly crashing a stolen car into the rear axle of a tractor-trailer near the State Route 414 Thruway exit. The unidentified juvenile is accused of stealing a car from a residence in the town of Junius just a short time...
CLYDE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A search for a missing teen ended with a dangerous car accident on Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Seneca County Sheriff's office was helping locate a missing teen when they got a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle and the teen...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 45-year-old man died after a crash Sunday night. Police said the crash involving a motorcycle happened around 6:30 p.m. at Peckham Street and Madison Street. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling northbound, the wrong way on Madison, which is a...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash temporarily closed a lane of a Rochester highway Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Interstate 490 westbound, near Ames Street after 9 a.m. The response blocked the right lane of the highway for a short time, but it has since reopened. Details are as of Wednesday afternoon, but police indicated […]
Police say the drivers of both cars involved in an accident on state Route 31 in Lyons on May 20th have passed away. 84-year-old Nancy Delork of Lyons was traveling west when her car crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck a car head-on, killing 61-year-old Kathy Robinson of Newark. Delork passed away from her injuries on Friday.
A Newark man was arrested after deputies discovered he let a 15-year-old drive the vehicle. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew R. Conlin, 22, of Newark for endangering the welfare of a child. It was made known to deputies during their roadside investigation...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A night of fun for three couples nearly turned tragic after a stone thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield of their SUV. It happened Saturday night as they approached the Moore Road overpass on the 390 near Genesee Valley Park. Justin Rapp is just...
RED CREEK, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike accident that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 29, 2022. Troopers were dispatched to 6750 Wolcott Street in Red Creek for the report of an unresponsive motorcyclist lying in the driveway. Further investigation revealed...
Red Creek, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to Wolcott Street in Red Creek for a report of an unresponsive motorcyclist. The investigation found Bret Gascoigne, 22, was northbound on an...
Dispatchers have received multiple calls regarding an automobile accident in the area of 211 West Main St., Batavia. At least one caller reported a possible ejection. City Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 10:17 p.m.: No one was ejected. There was one driver in each vehicle and they were each...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
New York State Police say a 14-year-old has died at Whirlpool State Park on the Gorge Rim Trail in Niagara Falls. The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Park police officers arrived at the gorge and dived in with additional officers making their way to the Whirlpool stairs. However,...
Olean police were searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of West State St Tuesday evening. According to reports, two men were arguing as they walked along the north side of West State St, the argument escalated to pushing and shoving with one man pulling a gun and firing five or six shots at the other man. The victim allegedly was only grazed by a bullet and refused treatment from city firefighters.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has found the missing 79-year-old woman from Chili, Julia Harris. Deputies said she was found in good health and they're thankful to those who helped with finding her.
