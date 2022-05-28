Thank you, Jaylin: Williams chooses to stay in NBA draft

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, in just two years, became one of the most beloved Razorbacks this generation.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-10 sophomore declared his intention on staying in the NBA draft . He had until June 13 to decide whether to keep his name in or return to Arkansas for a third season.

The Fort Smith native burst onto the national scene last year, especially during the second half of the season. He scored in double figures just twice prior to January 4, but finished the season reaching the mark in 20 of Arkansas’ last 20 games. He also finished second in the SEC in rebounding, averaging 9.8 on the season.

It was the late-season flourish that put him on scouts’ radars. He was considered an afterthought for the draft entering the season. But draft projections by The Athletic and ESPN have Williams slotted in the mid-to-late 40s, or, in other words, midway through the second round.

“For a kid that grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it has been nothing but a dream come true these past two years,” Williams said in his tweet. “All of the love has been felt. From court rushes to the March Madness runs, we could’ve never done it without all of you!”

Williams declared for the draft in early April but chose not to hire an agent . He tested the waters by participating in the NBA Scouting Combine earlier in May.

The draft takes place June 23. If selected, he become the fourth Arkansas player to be taken in the last four years. Daniel Gafford went in the second round in 2019, Isaiah Joe followed in the second round in 2020 and Moses Moody was the No. 14 pick last year. Moody played a key role for Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals and will play for an NBA championship next week.