Liverpool fans clash with police as huge queues build for Champions League final

 3 days ago
Liverpool fans have been caught up in violent clashes with police in Paris, with many tear-gassed and left bloodied during the Champions League final.

The Reds took on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.

However, shambolic scenes outside the ground saw supporters with tickets made to wait in huge queues until after the match began.

Police wait in one of the tunnels at the stadium (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Footage on social media appeared to show people climbing over barriers as crowds built up, and the kick-off was delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Police carrying shields and riot gear had moved in the area shortly after 8pm.

Supporters showed what appeared to be tickets to officers after a gate was closed, denying them entry.

Bottles were thrown at the officers who responded with tear gas, leaving some fans holding their eyes.

Supporters still waiting to get in were visibly frustrated.

Police use pepper spray against fans outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

One fan, Carl Noades, 63, told the PA news agency: “There only seems to be one gate open, it’s ridiculous, the game’s kicked off and we’re stuck outside.

“It’s a disgrace, the way they’re treating us is shocking, there’s no organisation.”

Tensions outside the stadium were then driven by young Parisians.

Liverpool supporters outside the ground said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police, causing gates to be shut.

One fan said: “This will be pinned on us, but it’s nothing to do with us.

“There’s hundreds here causing trouble, they’re not even for the game – it’s chaos.”

Fans waiting outside the gates (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Supporters were arguing with ticket officials on the other side of the fence, and beyond the gates some people, a few wearing Liverpool shirts, were taken away.

Other fans flocked to a nearby pub to watch the game.

Nick Smith, 42, told PA: “I had a ticket, paid through the nose, especially at the minute when everyone’s struggling.

“But complete lack of organisation means I’m at a pub and not where I should be.”

Liverpool fans with tickets were later let into the stadium hours after queuing up and well after the match began.

People try to climb gates outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Officers used tear gas, batons and shields to force young locals away from the area outside.

One man was wrapped in a blanket surrounded by emergency workers after being caught up in a scuffle.

Scores of supporters with legitimate tickets were then allowed to enter.

One fan told PA: “I’ve queued up for four hours, my wife and I have tickets. Appalling.

“I’m devastated, Liverpool fans should not get the blame for this.”

