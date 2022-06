An investigation into the April 3, off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin that injured Carter Bean, Karleigh Zmikly and a friend who rescued her from a burning ORV is closed. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Lt. Brandon Kieft said Monday that Gladwin County Prosecutor Norm Gage reportedly declined to pursue any charges against anyone involved in the crash. DNR Conservation officer Ryan Weakman met with Gage earlier in May asking for further investigation.

GLADWIN COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO