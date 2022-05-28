ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Henry Brown Blvd traffic to be impacted by construction

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Improvements on Henry Brown Boulevard will begin on Tuesday.

Motorists should expect lane and shoulder closures along Henry Brown Blvd and Montague Plantation Road from May 31 through June 5.

According to Berkeley County Government, the primary construction will be between Nevers School of Excellence and Willow Tree Drive.

A detour will be available at the intersection of Henry Brown Blvd and Firethorn Drive that will redirect vehicles through the traffic circle.

The road work is the second phase of the Henry Brown Blvd. Improvement Project.

