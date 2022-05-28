‘Top Gun: Maverick’ starring Tom Cruise tops the domestic box office

“Top Gun: Maverick” came out with guns blazing at the domestic box office on Friday.

The sequel, starring Tom Cruise reprising his 1986 role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, raked in $51,800,000, according to the IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database .

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” which was released on Friday, trailed in second place, earning $5,700,000. The musical comedy flick, based on the animated series, had its release date delayed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.