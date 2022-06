BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been arrested after police say he peeped into bathrooms at a Burleigh County campground Memorial Day weekend. Police say a witness told them she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police say Zacher admitted to standing on a platform, that was for an external septic pump, and looking in the window but he said it was before anyone was in the bathroom.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO