Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Local players shine at Roundball Classic games

Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4) Players to watch: Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland; Breena Komarnisky, South Allegheny. Extra bases: It’s simple: The winner advances to the state tournament and the loser turns in uniforms. Southmoreland was in this same position last year. After losing in the semifinals, the Scotties met Avonworth in the third-place game and lost, 3-2. This year, they lost to Avonworth in the semis, 3-0, and will have to get past section foe South Allegheny to make the PIAA tournament. The Scotties were limited to just three hits in Tuesday’s semifinal. Their last PIAA berth came in 2018 after they won the WPIAL title. … South Allegheny swept Southmoreland in two section games by scores of 6-4 and 5-3. In Tuesday’s 5-4 semifinal loss to Deer Lakes, Komarnisky went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out seven as the losing pitcher. The Section 3 champion Gladiators have not advanced to the state playoffs since 2011. The state playoffs begin June 6.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO