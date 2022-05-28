Mother and 2 children found safe after being taken by force

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An Amber Alert was canceled when a mother and her two children were found safe after they were taken by force in a domestic violence incident Saturday morning.

DPD said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children, 1-year-old Naveana Maruffo and 2-month-old Ramon Maruffo, were taken by force from the area of E. 40th Avenue and N. Colorado Boulevard. Julian Maruffo-Guiterrez, 28, is listed as the suspect in the incident and is possibly dangerous.

Police said Tafoya and her children were last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday and that they may have been traveling in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado license plate 4111262. It was believed they may have been heading to the Fort Collins/Loveland area, police said.

Maruffo-Guiterrez was described as a 6-foot white male who weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police told FOX31 an investigation is underway and the department is expected to release a statement on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.