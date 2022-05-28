ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot dead in Chicago Lawn neighborhood on city's South West Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot on Little Village sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk early Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:26 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue when a gunman started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows man firing at West Pullman restaurant in shooting that left woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday released video showing a shooting at a restaurant in West Pullman in April. At 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old woman was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street waiting to order when two men began quarreling, police said. One of the men left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who remained inside and returned fire, police said. During the exchange, the woman was shot once in the forearm. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect approach the restaurant – which appears to be the Maxwell Street Express – wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans, and a white Bulls hat. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the restaurant from the parking lot, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two  Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman seriously wounded by gunfire inside West Englewood residence

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while inside a residence early Tuesday morning in West Englewood on the South Side. Chicago police said the pair were inside the residence in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 1:09 a.m. when someone fired shots from a nearby alley.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Carter Krzykowski: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Carter Krzykowski was last seen on Memorial Day in the 4400 block of North Seeley Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. Police say Carter is 5-foot-10, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy and girl, both 15, shot on home's porch in South Shore: police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy and girl were both shot Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:30 p.m., police say the two teens were on the front porch of a South Shore home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when a person in the street pulled out a gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Chicago Lawn#Christ Medical Center
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot and killed in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in a car Monday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 25-year-old was inside a car around 12:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone started shooting in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and seriously wounded during argument in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man shot and seriously wounded another man during a verbal dispute Tuesday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The two men were in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street around 6:05 a.m. when they began arguing, Chicago police said. Police said the suspect retrieved...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with seriously wounding woman in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an April shooting that seriously wounded a woman in West Humboldt Park. Omar Sosa, 23, is accused of shooting into a car that had two 23-year-old men and a woman inside April 30 in the 4500 block of West Chicago Avenue. The 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seize 250 guns over violent Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO - Despite stepped up police patrols across the city, 51 people were shot – nine of them fatally – over a violent Memorial Day weekend. Most of those shootings unfolded on the South and West sides, according to police. "If you characterize the weekend’s violence, it was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting reported at gas station in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A shooting was reported early Tuesday evening at a gas station on the edge of Oak Lawn. Gunfire was reported at the BP station at 111th Street and Pulaski Road, on the border with Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.As of 6 p.m., the scene was cordoned off and secured and police were seen investigating.Police closed 111th Street west to Cicero Avenue. Pulaski Road is also closed between 107th and 111th streets, Oak Lawn police said.Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in face in Englewood residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face inside a residence in Englewood Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Green. At about 2:47 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the face and abdomen. He was pronounced dead...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago beachgoers assault police officers on Memorial Day

CHICAGO - It was a violent weekend in the city. On Tuesday, Chicago police revealed new data for the number of people killed or injured. In addition, Chicago’s top cop announced his department’s efforts to keep people safe. Fifty-one people were shot over the weekend — 9 of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot riding bike near DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded while riding her bike Monday night near Chicago's DuSable Harbor. The woman was riding her bicycle just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when a person shouted at her, pulled out a gun and fired, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy