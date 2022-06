An investment in a Fayette County business is expected to speed up cell service connections in two northern West Virginia towns. Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), a non-profit that offers funding and mentoring to start up businesses in West Virginia, is investing $100,000 in Oak Hill based Cox Telecom. The company’s owner, Dan Cox, said in a phone call that the money will be used to “solidify crews currently doing work” to install antennas and upgrade electrical cabinets.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO