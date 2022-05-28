ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex on Coursey Blvd

By Stacie Richard
Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a...

theadvocate.com

Lafayette man shot and killed during altercation with girlfriend identified by police

The Lafayette man who was shot and killed during an altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday has been identified, Lafayette police say. Lavar Manuel, 43, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lafayette Police Department was contacted for a welfare check. Investigators determined Manuel was shot during an early morning domestic altercation with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview, Texas, a department spokesperson said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Teenager wounded in overnight shooting in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was shot in a capital area neighborhood late Monday night, according to authorities. The Baton Rouge Police said the teen was struck by gunfire on Desoto Drive, in an area off Thomas Road, but could share little information about the victim or what led to the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teenager shot, injured overnight on Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge police say

A teenager was injured in an overnight shooting, Baton Rouge police said Tuesday morning. The shooting took place on Desoto Drive, BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola said. Police described the teenager's injuries as non-life threatening at the time of the incident. Additional details were not immediately available as the investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating deadly overnight shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - A man died in the hospital after he was shot in Ascension Parish late Monday night. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the shooting was reported on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the neighborhood to find a man had been shot multiple times outside a home.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in neighborhood off Staring Lane Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot late Monday night in a neighborhood along Staring Lane. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot on Bookerline Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. and later found about a block away. That person is expected to survive, police said. No other...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

37-year-old man shot to death in Donaldsonville

ASCENSION PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — A man was shot and killed at a residence in Ascension Parish late Monday night, officials say. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, officials found a male victim identified as, 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey, outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KATC News

One dead after shooting in New Iberia

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 12:20 AM, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 1700 block of South Gibbs Lane in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a male victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Bayou Blue man shot to death in camper Sunday afternoon

BAYOU BLUE - Deputies are investigating after a domestic argument led to gunfire and the death of a man Sunday afternoon. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Brandon Bradley was shot in a camper around 3:45 p.m. first responders attempted to save Bradley, but he died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to his chest.
BAYOU BLUE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East. This was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday on South I-10 Service Road and Crowder Boulevard. Police say they found a man at the scene with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Technicians transported the victim to a local...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after throwing TV, pointing gun at girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man is facing charges after getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible disturbance on Fairfields Avenue on Monday morning. Upon arrival, officials tried to make contact with the residents but was unsuccessful. They returned to the residence in their marked patrol cars and observed Shon Wilson breaking windows on a 2000 Ford Mustang.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputies report fatal shooting in Donaldsonville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting at a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. May 30. According to a news release, deputies found a male outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Identified as 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey, he was transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital where he later died.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

