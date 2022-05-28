Two people taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex on Coursey Blvd

The Lafayette man who was shot and killed during an altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday has been identified, Lafayette police say. Lavar Manuel, 43, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lafayette Police Department was contacted for a welfare check. Investigators determined Manuel was shot during an early morning domestic altercation with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview, Texas, a department spokesperson said in a statement.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, May 30, the Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated Fire Department began investigating a fire at a local Walmart. According to Jefferson Parish government officials, the fire broke out around 9:44 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation and...
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was shot in a capital area neighborhood late Monday night, according to authorities. The Baton Rouge Police said the teen was struck by gunfire on Desoto Drive, in an area off Thomas Road, but could share little information about the victim or what led to the shooting.
A teenager was injured in an overnight shooting, Baton Rouge police said Tuesday morning. The shooting took place on Desoto Drive, BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola said. Police described the teenager's injuries as non-life threatening at the time of the incident. Additional details were not immediately available as the investigation is...
DONALDSONVILLE - A man died in the hospital after he was shot in Ascension Parish late Monday night. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the shooting was reported on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the neighborhood to find a man had been shot multiple times outside a home.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Desoto Drive early Tuesday morning. According to BRPD, a teenager was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting his brother in the legs. The man was identified as 42-year-old Floyd Smith by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Arrest documents said on Monday, May 30, at 9:45 p.m., officers...
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot late Monday night in a neighborhood along Staring Lane. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot on Bookerline Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. and later found about a block away. That person is expected to survive, police said. No other...
ASCENSION PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — A man was shot and killed at a residence in Ascension Parish late Monday night, officials say. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, officials found a male victim identified as, 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey, outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
On May 29, 2022, at approximately 12:20 AM, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 1700 block of South Gibbs Lane in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a male victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
May 27, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On May 21, 2022, the Hammond Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Cypress Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, it was determined the shooting occurred at a residence in that...
BAYOU BLUE - Deputies are investigating after a domestic argument led to gunfire and the death of a man Sunday afternoon. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Brandon Bradley was shot in a camper around 3:45 p.m. first responders attempted to save Bradley, but he died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to his chest.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Bayou Blue man was killed after engaging in a domestic dispute with an unidentified person, according to local authorities. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brandon Bradley was shot to death Sunday afternoon, shortly before 3:45 p.m. The incident occurred...
NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East. This was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday on South I-10 Service Road and Crowder Boulevard. Police say they found a man at the scene with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Technicians transported the victim to a local...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man is facing charges after getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible disturbance on Fairfields Avenue on Monday morning. Upon arrival, officials tried to make contact with the residents but was unsuccessful. They returned to the residence in their marked patrol cars and observed Shon Wilson breaking windows on a 2000 Ford Mustang.
A man shot his brother in both legs, then woke their sleeping father and told him "Go check on your son," Baton Rouge Police documents say. According to an affidavit, authorities were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Monday to a home on Rhine Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in both legs.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting at a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. May 30. According to a news release, deputies found a male outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Identified as 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey, he was transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital where he later died.
A garbage worker's leg had to be amputated after he was pinned between a garbage truck and another vehicle when the driver of the other vehicle failed to stop. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said the driver admitted she was texting at the time of the crash.
Comments / 1