A grassy field in Rouge Park – Detroit’s largest park – was recently on fire. But it wasn’t an accident, it was on purpose. “It was set on fire as a prescribed burn or it can also be called a controlled burn,” says reporter Jena Brooker, who covered the burn for Bridge Detroit. “Fire is a practice that has been used for thousands of years by Indigenous people to maintain the health of different ecosystems.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO