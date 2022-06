One of the matches that WWE Universe fans have been waiting for the longest is the one that took place in the weekly episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX networks. After seeing the fairly anonymous 3 vs 3 of Wrestlemania Backlash, with the match that initially had to see the unification of the tag team titles of the WWE main roster between only The Usos and RK-Bro (aka Randy Orton and Riddle), which eventually became a match with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, in the end, the company has opted to postpone the contest with the tag team champions by just a few weeks.

