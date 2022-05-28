In Uvalde, tragedy and food bring a community together

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO