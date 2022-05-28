ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

In Uvalde, tragedy and food bring a community together

By Nurith Aizenman
 3 days ago

Two women in Uvalde are spearheading an effort to soothe their community with food. Because Uvalde's resident's lives are so intertwined, everyone knows someone affected by the massacre.

WEKU

Uvalde locals grapple with the school police chief's role

The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been placed with the school district's homegrown police chief. It's left residents in the...
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

After Uvalde, mass shootings continue over the weekend across the U.S.

At least eight mass shootings took place across the U.S. over the weekend following Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Another three occurred between Wednesday and Friday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent organization that collects data from over 7,500 sources, eight people have been killed and another...
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

WEKU

