Georgia State troopers say a Madison County man was drunk when he drove head-on into a motorcycle and killed the driver on a rural Georgia highway. Authorities arrested 50-year-old Ruben Cortez of Hull at the scene of the crash near Glenn Carrie Road on GA 8 in Madison County Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Cortez was driving north in a Toyota Tundra pickup when he crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane. The truck struck the rear of a Jeep Renegade.

MADISON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO