UPDATE: Police locate missing girl

A South Dakota hotel owner was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of assault after allegedly spraying Native American protesters outside with cleaning solution, police said. Grand Gateway Hotel proprietor Connie Uhre, 75, has been under fire since March, when she said she would be banning Native Americans from the property following a homicide on the premises. The outraged bar staff quit over the ugly verbal attack, and there have been regular demonstrations out front ever since. In video from Friday’s incident, Uhre can be seen exiting her vehicle and attacking at least three people with a can of Pledge. One was sprayed directly in the face, the Rapid City Journal reported.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO