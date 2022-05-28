ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

UPDATE: Police locate missing girl

By Lexi Kerzman
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police say...

www.keloland.com

KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 11-year-old girl found safe in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say as of 7:51 a.m. MT, the missing girl has been found safe. Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating crash near Reptile Gardens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one west-bound lane is now open. Authorities in Rapid City are warning drivers of a crash near Reptile Gardens. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a major two-car injury crash on Highway 16 has the west-bound lanes...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officer-involved shooting; cool June; Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. South Dakota DCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Rapid City. The incident started around 4 a.m. Tuesday when an officer tried to pull over a car. The driver refused to stop and a chase followed.
KELOLAND TV

Woman shot following pursuit in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An early morning traffic stop ended in an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City. At around 4 a.m., an officer tried to make a traffic stop in north central Rapid City. When the driver did not stop, a pursuit began and went on until the police were able to stop the woman in southeastern Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Oglala man killed in crash on I-90 identified

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Oglala has died in a one-vehicle crash on I-90. The crash happened Friday afternoon, about five miles west of Piedmont. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Grand Cherokee was originally driving west on I-90. The SUV then drove off the road to the north, crossed the service road, and vaulted over a beam.
PIEDMONT, SD
kotatv.com

RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was shot by a Rapid City police officer following a pursuit from North Rapid into Rapid Valley early Tuesday morning. The woman’s name nor her condition has been released at the time this story was posted. “Any time we have a shooting...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Tate Conroy. Numerous locations have been checked since she was reported missing. She was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of LeBlanc Drive wearing a black...
KELOLAND TV

DUI hit-and-run over Memorial Day weekend

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol says one driver was arrested after a crash over Memorial Day Weekend. Authorities say it happened Sunday on I-90. A grey car rear-ended a second car, and they both went into the median. The grey car then entered the westbound lanes and left the scene.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 3 people were taken to the hospital after a serious two vehicle crash this afternoon. The crash happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon 5 miles west of Rapid City and closed Highway 16 for 48 minutes. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 78-year-old woman driving...
News Channel Nebraska

Domestic violence suspect arrested after struggle with Chadron police

It took 2 weeks, but Chadron police finally arrested a suspect in a domestic violence case – although a stun gun was needed to control the man. 45-year old Kenneth Kersey was taken into custody May 25 on charges of Felony Domestic Assault, Assault by Strangulation, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.
CHADRON, NE
KELOLAND TV

4 people sent to hospital after crash near Rockerville

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Four people were hurt in a Memorial Day crash in western South Dakota. Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department say the crash happened on South Highway 16. Officials say 2 dogs and 2 bunnies were also involved in the crash, but were OK and cared for by...
ROCKERVILLE, SD
KELOLAND TV

State won’t seek death penalty in triple homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for a New York man charged with killing three people in Rapid City. The Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday that he wasn’t aware the 45-day deadline for making a decision had passed four days earlier.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police say 75-year-old Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel has been arrested. Police say she was arrested for three counts of simple assault after spraying a chemical cleaner on peaceful protesters outside the hotel Friday afternoon. Those protests have been going on for several weeks now. Police say the protests have remained peaceful until Friday because of Uhre’s actions.
RAPID CITY, SD
TheDailyBeast

Racist Hotel Owner Assaulted Demonstrators With Cleaning Spray, Cops Say

A South Dakota hotel owner was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of assault after allegedly spraying Native American protesters outside with cleaning solution, police said. Grand Gateway Hotel proprietor Connie Uhre, 75, has been under fire since March, when she said she would be banning Native Americans from the property following a homicide on the premises. The outraged bar staff quit over the ugly verbal attack, and there have been regular demonstrations out front ever since. In video from Friday’s incident, Uhre can be seen exiting her vehicle and attacking at least three people with a can of Pledge. One was sprayed directly in the face, the Rapid City Journal reported.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

City of Rapid City seeking approval for $2 million program

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The City of Rapid City is applying for a $2 million grant for a program that would focus on Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention. The grant would be from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance and would create a three year program that wouldn’t require a city match.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

RC woman pleads not guilty to drug distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A woman charged with hash oil distribution and possession pleaded not guilty to the charges against her May 10 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Raimi Brianne Tucker, 20, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

