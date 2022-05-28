ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Kruger cosies up to fiancé Norman Reedus in a strapless silver gown on the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 3 days ago

They announced their engagement last year after first meeting seven years ago.

And Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus looked happier than ever on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony on Saturday.

The actress, 45, put on a dazzling display in a strapless silver gown as she posed for stunning snaps at the event, held at at the Palais des Festivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiTm7_0fteLSsw00
Couple goals: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus looked happier than ever as they put on a cosy display on the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony on Saturday

Diane was simply resplendent in the shimmering, embellished number which featured a large bow at the back which led into a flowing train.

The Troy star teamed her incredible dress with equally showstopping sliver, pointed heels, which featured a complementing bow detail.

Adding to her look, Diane donned a statement necklace and a dazzling ring, finishing things off with small diamond stud earrings.

She swept her blonde locks into a neat bun for the evening, while highlighting her features with a radiant make-up palette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5AfE_0fteLSsw00
Gorgeous: The actress, 45, put on a dazzling display in a strapless silver gown as she posed for stunning snaps at the event, held at at the Palais des Festivals

Meanwhile, Norman, 53, was suited and booted in a stylish black velvet jacket and trousers, which he teamed with a black shirt, bow tie and shiny shoes.

The actor clutched his film star partner's hand as they posed for pictures, while also chivalrously helping her up the carpeted stairs.

After 11 days of the exhilarating festival, the closing ceremony hands out the festival's sought after awards - and awards one film The Palme d'Or.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj8sX_0fteLSsw00
Stunner: Diane was simply resplendent in the shimmering, embellished number which featured a large bow at the back which led into a flowing train
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEQLL_0fteLSsw00
Best foot forward: The Troy star teamed her incredible dress with equally showstopping sliver, pointed heels, which featured a complementing bow detail

As the highest accolade of the film festival, 21 films are hoping to bag the prize, which will be decided by the nine men and women serving on the feature films jury, which is presided over by the French actor Vincent Lindon this year.

Norman and Diane met when they co-starred in the 2015 movie Sky and began dating the following year.

The couple welcomed their first child Nova together in 2018 and announced their engagement last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iyKc_0fteLSsw00
Fabulous: Adding to her look, Diane donned a statement necklace and a dazzling ring, finishing things off with small diamond stud earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIpzM_0fteLSsw00
A vision: She swept her blonde locks into a neat bun for the evening, while highlighting her features with a radiant make-up palette

The Boondock Saints star also shares son Mingus Lucien, 22, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christenson, 53.

In her interview with People, Diane announced that she had penned a new children's book A Name From the Sky, which will be released on October 25.

In her children's book, Diane describes how she came to embrace her own name and how she and Norman chose their daughter's moniker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12os2P_0fteLSsw00
Looking good: Meanwhile, Norman, 53, was suited and booted in a stylish black velvet jacket and trousers, which he teamed with a black shirt, bow tie and shiny shoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qtmx_0fteLSsw00
What a gentleman: The actor clutched his film star partner's hand as they posed for pictures, while also chivalrously helping her up the carpeted stairs

The actress told People that 'Diane' was an uncommon name in her home country of Germany.

'I remember coming home crying because kids were making fun of my name,' she shared.

Diane's mother then read her a book about her namesake, the Roman goddess Diana.

'It truly changed my life,' she said. 'And how I see myself today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kXmS_0fteLSsw00
Romance: Norman and Diane met when they co-starred in the 2015 movie Sky and began dating the following year

Comments / 0

