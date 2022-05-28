ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough hosts inaugural ‘Armed Forces Salute’

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – Jonesborough was the site of a very special event on Saturday.

The inaugural ‘Armed Forces Salute’ hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association is designed to celebrate both Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day.

The celebration began at 11 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse downtown. Guests were able to listen to live patriotic music from the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and watch members of the Daniel Boone High School ROTC fold the flag.

“Our Jonesborough community, we’ve always been a patriotic town. We love our veterans. This is the chance for us to show gratitude to those soldiers that have fallen in our past to give us the freedoms that we get to enjoy today,” said Jonesborough Mayor, Chuck Vest.

Service members and families were also able to take advantage of specials and discounts from downtown merchants as well.

WJHL

Sister of Blountville fallen soldier shares meaning of Memorial Day

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- As many are out enjoying a fun holiday weekend, many families spend Memorial Day contemplating honor and sacrifice. “It’s been 54 years, and it seems like it happened yesterday, just to have somebody show up and say your family member is killed,” said Sullivan County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite said, recalling the day […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Mountain Home VA pays respects to veterans this Memorial Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Across the region, ceremonies honoring our nation’s veterans took place on Monday. One of those ceremonies happened on the hallowed grounds of the Mountain Home National Cemetery on the VA campus, where 18,000 plots hold just a fraction of our nation’s heroes. Monday morning, a large crowd met beneath the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Mount Carmel to host ‘Nerf War’ this Saturday

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Mount Carmel invites you to a “Nerf War” this weekend. Online registration is now open for the Nerf War, which will take place Saturday, June 4 at Mount Carmel City Park. The event is open to kids and adults; however, participants will be split into two groups: […]
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Fire Department welcomes new ladder truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new fire truck will soon hit the streets of Johnson City. The new Truck 2 ladder truck was recently purchased for around $1 million and will replace the existing Truck 2, which is over 20 years old. It will be stationed at Fire Station 2, located on Cherokee Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Service held at Spirit of American Doughboy Memorial in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country were honored in Johnson City this Memorial Day. A ceremony was held Monday morning at the Spirit of the American Doughboy statue in Memorial Park. The statue was given to the city in 1935 as a way to honor […]
