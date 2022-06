Alabama earned its splash commitment last week with the addition of Eli Holstein. It also has a bevy of visits set for June. But the past weekend saw a bit more recruiting momentum swing the Crimson Tide’s way. Two out-of-state players ranked in the top-50 nationally including Alabama among their finalists. In the case of a four-star running back, Nick Saban and co. knocked out another Southeastern Conference contender.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO