Congressman Mike Thompson held a candlelight vigil in Santa Rosa for the victims of gun violence. About 150 people came out last night as they marked one week since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Thompson, who also serves as the chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce, called gun violence an “epidemic” telling the crowd “We’ve been through this so many times. It seems like there’s a mass shooting every day.” Thompson has said that a number of bills targeting gun violence will be discussed in the coming days. However, movement on such legislation seems unlikely due to partisanship in DC.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO