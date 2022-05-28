ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

In Uvalde, tragedy brings a community together

By Nurith Aizenman
 3 days ago

Two women in Uvalde are spearheading an...

In Uvalde, a woman in clown colors makes kids smile

UVALDE, Texas — One week after the school shooting here, locals and out-of-towners stop by a makeshift memorial in the town square to lay flowers, light candles and say prayers. Under a blue canopy to block the hot South Texas sun, a woman wearing the face paint and bright...
UVALDE, TX
Families begin to bury the 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting

Families in Uvalde, Texas, are beginning to bury the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School last week. Today, funerals are held for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez. As these children are being laid to rest, it's often other children who are coming to pay their respects. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran is in Uvalde and tells us about the hundreds of people who have traveled there over the last few days to honor the victims.
UVALDE, TX
Poet Amanda Gorman reflects on a tough week for America

It has been one week since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Americans reacted in all sorts of ways, from hugging their kids a little tighter to hitting the streets to protest. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. While many struggle to find the right words, that is the...
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
UVALDE, TX
Biden visits Uvalde seeking to comfort the community after last week's shooting

The Justice Department is carrying out an independent investigation of the police response to last week's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. President Biden visited the area yesterday to pay respects and console families. The city is grieving the loss of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. NPR's Pien Huang is in Uvalde and joins me now.
UVALDE, TX
Teens react to Uvalde shooting

A question on the minds of many parents and teachers right now - how are young people feeling after the mass shooting in Texas? Parents all over the country are worried about their own children's safety, especially while at school. But unfortunately, violence is a reality for many American students. Here in Washington, D.C., students have their own experience with shootings as well as other types of violence. Just last month, a gunman shot more than 200 bullets toward Edmund Burke School, injuring three adults and one student. The city has also seen an uptick in carjackings, stabbings and shootings involving teenagers. So how are young people experiencing all this? We've called two students here in the district to find out. Ingrid Gruber is a senior at the Edmund Burke School in northwest D.C., and she joins us now. Hey, Ingrid.
UVALDE, TX
Citizens need to see the destruction military-style weapons wreak, surgeon says

In the weeks since the mass shooting at a Texas school, there have been at least 17 other U.S. shootings where at least four people were killed or injured. That's from the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks these incidents. And surgeons are the ones who witness the carnage most never see - trauma surgeons like Amy Goldberg. She's treated thousands of gunshot wounds at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, and she says she believes America wouldn't be numb to gun violence if people saw what she sees.
UVALDE, TX
Former gun industry exec speaks out against NRA's role in mass shootings

In Houston, Texas today, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual conference just days after the deadly school shooting a few dozen miles west in Uvalde. A little later in the program, we're going to hear from our reporter who is there. But first, we're going to hear from someone who spent a lot of time at conventions like this during his two decades as a senior executive in the firearm industry - that is, until he quit and became an advocate for stricter gun laws and an outspoken critic of the NRA.
HOUSTON, TX
The Justice Department says it will review the police response in Uvalde

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX
