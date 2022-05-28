ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Wetlands draws crowd for first day of new season

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – Wetlands water park opened for the first day of the 2022 season on Saturday.

The Jonesborough water park will be open Saturday and Sunday for those looking to get out and soak up the sun.

Inside the park, you will find a 200-foot waterslide, a lazy river, a full-service cafe, a sand volleyball court, and more.

Those with the water park said they are already seeing a larger turnout from past years.

“I didn’t even know this water park was here, it’s basically in my backyard” so we do get a lot more people coming in and hopefully with the COVID stuff kind of subsiding now we can start bringing more and more people into the park and people are starting to recognize us so it’s nice to have everybody out here,” said Dillon Stout, assistant recreation director.

After closing on Saturday, the park will reopen at 12 and continue operations through 5:30 p.m. on Sunday

For more information and tickets visit the Wetlands water park website .

WJHL

WJHL

