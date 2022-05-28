ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County opens in-person voting centers

By Ana Torrea
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, the Santa Cruz County Clerk/Registrar of Voters announced the opening of in-person voting centers throughout the county. Voters may now cast ballots for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election.

All locations will adhere to public safety protocols including wearing masks, disinfecting services, using hand sanitizer, keeping physical distances, and washing hands frequently. We will also provide clear guard protections to separate people

Services included:

  • Obtaining a replacement ballot
  • Voting and turning in the ballot mailed
  • Using the table to vote on an accessible ballot or a ballot in Spanish
  • Registering and voting on the same day

Locations now open include:

  • Aptos - Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Rd.
  • Santa Cruz - Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections, 701 Ocean St., Room 310.
  • Santa Cruz - Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, 5200 Soquel Ave.
  • Scotts Valley - Scotts Valley Community Center, 360 Kings Village Rd.
  • Watsonville - Watsonville City Clerk’s Office, 275 Main St., 4th Floor.

But four-day centers open on June 4 for voting include:

  • Aptos - St. John’s Episcopal Church, 125 Canterbury Dr.
  • Boulder Creek - Boulder Creek Fire Station, 13230 Highway 9
  • Capitola - New Brighton Middle School, 250 Washburn Ave.
  • Felton - Zayante Fire Department, 7700 E Zayante Rd.
  • Santa Cruz - Bonny Doon Elementary School, 1492 Pine Flat Rd. Santa Cruz –
  • Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St.
  • Santa Cruz - Masonic Center, 828 N. Branciforte Ave.
  • Santa Cruz - UCSC Stevenson Event Center, 520 Cowell-Stevenson Rd.
  • Scotts Valley - Scotts Valley High School, 555 Glenwood Dr.
  • Soquel - Soquel High School, 401 Soquel San Jose Rd.
  • Watsonville - Pajaro Valley Community Trust, 85 Nielson St.
  • Watsonville - La Selva Beach Clubhouse, 314 Estrella Ave.
  • Watsonville - Lakeview Middle School, 2350 E Lake Ave.

The Santa Cruz County voting mobile will also be used throughout the county.

People can also return their ballot to any of the in-person voting locations or drop it off at one of our 24/7 ballot drop boxes. Elections has 17 ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. No ballots will be accepted after 8pm on Election Day unless there are voters in line or the time for closing of the polls has been extended by court order.

