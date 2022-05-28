ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waste collection in Omaha delayed due to Memorial Day

By Zoey Muessel
 3 days ago
There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recyclable materials collected on Monday, May 30th according to the Omaha Public Works Department.

A press release said that between May 30 - June 4, all collection services will be delayed by one day due to the Memorial Day Holiday.

That means that the normal collection of materials will be delayed by one day. This pattern should continue until Saturday, June 4.

Public works also remind you to set out materials for collection no later than 6:00 a.m. on your collection day. Collections will return to its normal schedule the week of June 6 - June 10.

