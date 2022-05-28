Partipants choose their challenge in this year’s Wonderland Mountain Challenge

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — If there is one thing you can not deny about the Mountain State, it is its beauty.

One business in our area gave runners a chance to explore the outdoors with a choice of challenges.

ACE Adventure Resorts held its Wonderland Mountain Challenge today at ACE’s welcome center. Participants had their choice between a half-marathon, a 10k run or a five-mile hike.

Chris Colin, the special events coordinator with Ace Adventure Resort, said this event is a great way to kick off the summer.

“We love doing events at ace we have something happening every weekend all summer long,” Colin said. “We have the Wonderland Mountain Challenge this week. Next weekend we have Mountain Music Fest, Gritty Chicx Mud Run is coming up, we have another trail run in October, New River Gorge’s trail run.”

While it was a rainy start to the day, this did not deter any participant. There were 100 runners in all for today’s race.

