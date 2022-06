JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to four fatal wrecks over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Four people were killed in the crashes in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties, MHP officials said. The first wreck was reported late Friday night on Highway 49 in Stone County. David L. Singletary, 55, of Wiggins, was killed. He was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash.

