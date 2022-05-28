Father Paul Engel, Downey Side founder, remembered for finding children homes

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Saturday, June 11, 10 to 11:30 a.m., “Gardening for Baby Boomers: 10 Ways to Garden Smarter as We Get Older,” online. Even dedicated gardeners wonder how long they can maintain the perennial borders, foundation plots and vegetable gardens they created over the years. Chris Ferrero is a gardening speaker, writer and consultant. Sheis a Cornell Master Gardener from Dutchess County, NY, where in addition to speaking and teaching classes, she has led demonstration garden renovations, organized regional events, and served on teams as a perennials specialist known for particular expertise in shade gardening, flowering shrubs, pollinator-approved planting designs, and native plants as alternatives to invasives. Cost is $12 members, $18 nonmembers; Thursday, June 16, 6 to 7 p.m., “Shades of Summer in Natural Wines.” This wine workshop will explore refreshing wines in not-so-typical styles from not-so-typical grape varietals. When the temperatures rise, summer is a great season to explore textured whites, darker-hued rosés and chillable reds! Benjamin and Mary Daire are a husband-wife team, owners and operators of Dare Bottleshop & Provisions located in Lenox, MA. At Dare, they celebrate the thirst for wines that represent place and maker, regionally-focused craft beers, artisanal ciders, exciting non-alcoholic beverages, and hunger for an elevated selection of food items. Cost $39 members, $49 nonmembers. To register for the programs or for more information, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO