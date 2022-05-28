ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Father Paul Engel, Downey Side founder, remembered for finding children homes

By Dave Canton
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Father Paul Engel, who created Downey Side adoption services while serving at St. Francis Chapel on Bridge Street in Springfield, passed away earlier this week leaving behind a legacy of love and caring that will continue as long as children need a home. Born Anthony Engel, he was just...

