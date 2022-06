CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Owners of the Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has notified the city it intends to close its doors at the end of this month. It is an extended stay motel that also serves as sort of a private shelter, offering low-income people a place to live and gets help from faith-based organizations and churches. Its closure will impact more than 100 local families.

