The Lochearn Community Club rebuilt just in time for the summer

As the summer heat arrives just in time for Memorial Day, community members in Lochearn will get to enjoy a nice swim in their newly rebuilt community pool.

Saturday, the Lochearn Community Club celebrates it's first pool opening in two years.

Back in 2020, the Lochearn Community Club burned down during its opening day, laying waste to thousands of dollars worth of equipment and countless memories.

The fire took down the bathhouse, which held the office, lifeguard equipment, and all the pumps and filtration systems.

WMAR Staff Lochearn Community Center burned down

A year after the fire, the community rallied together to raise funds to rebuild the center, hoping to get things back up and running before the end of June.

The center has a long history dating back to the 1970s when it was one of the first private clubs in the area to be integrated.

Now, community members can add new memories to decades-long history.