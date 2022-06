The Carolina Hurricanes failed to close out the series against the New York Rangers on Saturday night, meaning their second-round matchup will come down to a Game 7 in Carolina, set for Monday night. Antti Raanta, who had been excellent for the Canes throughout the playoffs, struggled mightily in Game 6, getting pulled midway through the second period in favor of the Hurricanes’ young backup, Pyotr Kochetkov.

