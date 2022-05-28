ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VFW plans Memorial Day parade in East Toledo

The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Memorial Day parade will follow a route through East Toledo’s Birmingham neighborhood starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

It will step off from VFW Post 4906 at 2161 Consaul St. and proceed northwest on Consaul to Fire Station 13, then reverse on Consaul to St. Stephen’s Church, turn left on Bakewell Street and right on Bogar Street to Calvin United Church, then right on Caledonia Street to its conclusion at Caledonia and Consaul.

Local traffic will be allowed when it does not pose a safety risk to participants or spectators. Front Street is likely to be blocked during the parade’s early stages.

