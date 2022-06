The FunFest torch has been passed on to me this year and I’m thrilled to say the event is a go for June 10th from 4-7 pm at the Gettysburg Area Rec park. What is FunFest?? It is Adams County Library’s free event that celebrates the kick-off into SummerQuest. ACLS encourages children and families to experience everything the library has to offer through leisure reading, virtual programs and participation in a variety of activities at each of our 6 branch locations. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. Summer Quest is not just for kids we have programs for adults too!

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO