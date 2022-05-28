ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Northside ISD bus drivers honor victims of Uvalde elementary school shooting

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD bus drivers gathered to honor and memorialize the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The shooting happened Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman went inside and opened fire, killing...

www.ksat.com

KTSA

Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was arrested early Tuesday morning for making a terroristic threat in relation to the Uvalde school shooting. Converse police said they were contacted Saturday about concerning comments made by a man at an area business the day prior. The man mentioned the Uvalde school shooting, stating that he was going to “shoot up” a middle school, then go to a high school and do the same.
CONVERSE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD trains on active shooter response phone app

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are adding another tool that they hope could help officers better respond to active shooter situations. Members of SAPD’s SWAT team gathered at a church in northwest Bexar County on Tuesday to try out LifeSpot, a cellphone app meant to cut down on response times and better manage the confusion at the scene. The training was scheduled before the Uvalde school shooting happened, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
internewscast.com

Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, removed the rock and closed the door when she realised there was a shooter on campus but that it did not lock, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Great Graduates 2022: Guadalupe Barrera, Boerne High School

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 continues its tradition of recognizing remarkable high school and college seniors in and around San Antonio in its Great Graduates series. On Thursday, we introduced you to Guadalupe Barrera of Boerne High School, who overcame a big challenge to find success. Barrera will be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police search for suspect accused of killing East Side man in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a 48-year-old man on the East Side in 2020. Charles Pryor was outside his home in the 3400 block of Action Lane around 9:15 p.m. on May 31, 2020, when an unknown vehicle with multiple people inside pulled up and began shooting at him, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

