One Piece has finally settled the war for Wano with an important declaration made to the battlefield in the newest chapter of the series! It's been an intense run for the series ever since the Wano Country arc first began years ago, and it's been even more extreme with the climax kicking off on Onigashima. This has been the longest stretch for a single conflict in the entire series overall, but Luffy and Kaido seemingly had brought their fight to an end with the previous chapter. But given how tough Kaido has been, there were still doubts as to whether or not Luffy actually pulled off the impossible.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO