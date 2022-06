Click here to read the full article. Prepare for your laptop to get a little bit steamy. Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green posed for an elegant maternity photoshoot which involved topless photos and a white gauzy sheet. Burgess shared a video and photo from the shoot, alongside the caption: “There will never be a day [I’m] not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me. Shooting with @monamarandystudio was an absolute gift and she managed to capture true love and magic in every shot. I have so much to share :).” View this...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO