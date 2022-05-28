ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brandon Nimmo has negative MRI, but is out of Mets' lineup Saturday with sore wrist

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kUrT_0fteFSWq00

Brandon Nimmo was out of the Mets’ lineup on Saturday night, apparently dealing with a sore wrist that has been nagging him “for a bit.”

“I wouldn’t say chronic, but some days better than others, and last night we decided to get it imaged today to make sure there’s nothing structurally wrong there,” manager Buck Showalter said. “They’re talking about whether they’ll get (a cortisone shot) or not, but I think it will be a day-to-day thing.”

Showalter said he would use Nimmo off the bench if need be Saturday, as the imaging came back showing no structural damage, but he will be careful with the center fielder.

“They know what they’re dealing with; it should resolve itself and not be anything long-term,” Showalter said. “I’ll still use him if I need to, but I’ll talk to him about it.”

Nimmo is hitting .293 this season, and losing him for any length of time would be a blow to a Mets outfield that just lost Travis Jankowski for at least six weeks due to a fractured finger.

Jeff McNeil moved from second base to left field in Saturday’s lineup, with Mark Canha sliding over to center and Starling Marte in right.

The Mets did add some outfield reinforcement Saturday by recalling Nick Plummer from Triple-A, optioning RHP Yoan Lopez – who was called up Friday and served a one-game suspension incurred for hitting Alec Bohm earlier this month – back to Syracuse to make room.

