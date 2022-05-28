Liverpool demand investigation into 'unacceptable' Champions League final chaos

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from. Mohamed Salah: A joint winner of the Golden Boot with 23 league goals, as well as the Premier League playmaker of the season with 13 assists. Throw in the goal of the season prize for good measure and you’ll understand why it’s wrong to downplay Salah’s overall magnificence by focusing on an unproductive last few months of the campaign. With a bit more good fortune on Saturday in Paris, he would once again have been writing all the headlines. Salah’s contribution over the whole season has been outstanding.

