Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Roughed up by Cardinals

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Houser (3-5) was tagged with the loss Saturday after he pitched four innings, giving up eight runs (five earned) on nine hits and a...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Cubs dealt another brutal blow with Seiya Suzuki injury update

The Chicago Cubs placed Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL with a bizarre mouth injury he picked up during a freak workout accident, but it seems he’s not the only key player set to hit the shelf. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Cubs have placed rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day IL after he’d been sidelined the past few games. Suzuki is dealing with a sprained finger which has kept him out of the lineup since Friday, and now he’ll require an IL stint in order to get right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Chicago Cubs Infielder Suffered Freak Injury During Workout

A Chicago Cubs infielder is heading to the injured list because of a freak injury. Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is being placed on the 10-day injured list. Villar was using an exercise band when it snapped and smacked his face. He reportedly requires extensive dental work, as a result. "Villar...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Breaks tie with homer

McCormick went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics. McCormick tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning before adding a solo home run in the eighth to put the Astros ahead. This was his first multi-hit effort since May 16. The outfielder is slashing .230/.290/.421 with five homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, a stolen base and seven doubles through 138 plate appearances this year. McCormick has started the last two games in right field with Kyle Tucker (foot) sidelined, but it's unlikely the former will see an everyday role once the latter rejoins the starting lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Homer
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adrian Houser
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Tagged for six runs in loss

Lynch (2-4) took the loss Tuesday at Cleveland after giving up six runs on nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings. Lynch immediately ran into trouble Tuesday as the Guardians struck for three runs in the opening frame, and Austin Hedges delivered the critical blow during the third inning with a three-run homer. The 25-year-old entered the contest with a 2.91 ERA over his previous seven starts, but he was unable to contain the Cleveland offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Brewers#Cardinals#Padres#Blow Up#Era
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A

Crow-Armstrong was promoted to High-A South Bend on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Crow-Armstrong demolished Single-A pitching through 38 games for Myrtle Beach, slashing .354/.443/.557. He added seven homers and 13 steals, while his 18.0 percent strikeout rate and 12.0 percent walk rate both represented strong marks. He'll face a tougher test at South Bend, but another promotion later in the year can't be ruled out if he continues to find success.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD

