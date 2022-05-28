ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

5/28 Prep Baseball Scoreboard – Norwell advances in sectionals

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ya8JL_0fteDtEl00

(WANE) – After several postponements throughout the week, baseball sectional matchups picked up steam on Saturday afternoon.

In Class 3A, Norwell dominated Mississinewa to punch their ticket to Monday’s semifinal matchup against Oak Hill. Trey Bodenheimer led the way for the Knights with a three RBI performance, while Lleyton Bailey earned nine strikeouts in a complete game on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Snider, Carroll, Homestead and Wayne won their respective matchups to advance to Monday’s sectional title games.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of northeast Indiana sectional results:

Class 4A

Sectional 5 – DeKalb

Snider 13 Northrop 2
Carroll 12 DeKalb 3

Sectional 6 -Huntington

Columbia City 0 Homestead 4
Wayne 5 South Side 4

Class 3A

Sectional 22 – Angola

Concordia 4 Bishop Luers 3
Angola 5 Leo 8

Sectional 23 – Bellmont

Oak Hill 18 Marion 2
Norwell 9 Mississinewa 2

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Westview

Fairfield 5 LaVille 1
Bremen 1 Westview 8

Sectional 36 – Eastside

Eastside 5 Adams Central 2
Woodlan — Bluffton —

Sectional 37 – Wabash

Wabash 2 Carroll (Flora) 9
Whitko — Manchester —

Class A

Sectional 51 – Fremont

Fremont — Blackhawk Christian
Elkhart Christian Academy — Canterbury —
Lakewood Park Christian — Bethany Christian —

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Trine softball finishes as national runner-up

SALEM, Va. – The Trine University softball team finishes the 2022 season as national runner up in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after a 3-0 loss to Christopher Newport University in the second game of the final series. The second-place finish is the best in the program’s history. The Captains would bat in the […]
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwell#Sectionals#Manchester#Angola#Highschoolsports#Prep Baseball Scoreboard#Knights#Bellmont Oak Hill#Bethany Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Standoff arrest as SWAT serves warrant in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Garrett mobile home park early Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., multiple police units were seen inside the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett. That’s near the intersection of State Roads 327 and 8. Police could be seen at […]
GARRETT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy