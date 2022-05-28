ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Police: 2 kids recovering after overdosing on THC laced edibles

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Two young kids are recovering from an overdose of illegal THC laced edibles that were allegedly purchased from a Great Neck smoke shop.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Rashid Ali, of Brooklyn, sold a ‘Punch Bar Tangerine Dark Chocolate’ candy for $25 to a 12 and 13-year-old boy inside the Exotic Smoke Shop.

Police say the kids experienced a non-fatal overdose of THC after eating the chocolate . They say the kids are now doing fine.

"Thank God they're ok," said Maurice Galvin, a Glen Cove resident. “That's the most important thing that they are OK.”

The Exotic Smoke Shop only opened in Great Neck a few months ago, but now it’s closed.

Investigators went back to the store and observed another THC product near the register and arrested Ali and charged him with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, plus two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

THC Laced products are not legal in Nassau County County. Police say they have seen a troubling increase in THC overdoses with people under 18 this year. They have cracked down on the sale of the products which sometimes have packaging that can appeal to children.

"They are enticing for children because of the packaging and some kids may not even know what they are ingesting,” added Julia Hirt, of Whitestone. “Some kids are giving it to kids in classrooms. Now it's crazy, its insane and something needs to be done."

Officials say Ali was released without bond.

He's due back in court on June 1.

Comments / 21

vision 103
3d ago

research has shown that states with legal cannabis the rate of children use is way down. again, do your own research. this whole article was written by someone who is uneducated. sad but true.

Reply(2)
10
Teeny Bop
2d ago

Tell me if you heard this joke before.A 13 year old & 14 year old kid (From Brooklyn) walks in to A smoke shop and purchase a $25 candy bar and not know it's laced.😂😂😂😂😂😂who pays $25 for A candy bar and not know it's laced?😂😂😂😂The kids just got caught and just snitched the store out is all.It's not new that these kids smoke weed ,all of a sudden it's new that these kids eat edibles.

Reply
3
WoW Thats Great
3d ago

thank God they are OK.. lol right cuz they were truly facing any type of serious issue from this 🤣

Reply
4
