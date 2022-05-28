Police: 2 kids recovering after overdosing on THC laced edibles

Two young kids are recovering from an overdose of illegal THC laced edibles that were allegedly purchased from a Great Neck smoke shop.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Rashid Ali, of Brooklyn, sold a ‘Punch Bar Tangerine Dark Chocolate’ candy for $25 to a 12 and 13-year-old boy inside the Exotic Smoke Shop.

Police say the kids experienced a non-fatal overdose of THC after eating the chocolate . They say the kids are now doing fine.

"Thank God they're ok," said Maurice Galvin, a Glen Cove resident. “That's the most important thing that they are OK.”

The Exotic Smoke Shop only opened in Great Neck a few months ago, but now it’s closed.

Investigators went back to the store and observed another THC product near the register and arrested Ali and charged him with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, plus two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

THC Laced products are not legal in Nassau County County. Police say they have seen a troubling increase in THC overdoses with people under 18 this year. They have cracked down on the sale of the products which sometimes have packaging that can appeal to children.

"They are enticing for children because of the packaging and some kids may not even know what they are ingesting,” added Julia Hirt, of Whitestone. “Some kids are giving it to kids in classrooms. Now it's crazy, its insane and something needs to be done."

Officials say Ali was released without bond.

He's due back in court on June 1.