HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Cartersville man has been arrested after law enforcement said he took them on an early morning chase through northwest Georgia and into Alabama. The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted the driver while doing a speed check along Interstate 20 around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The driver was clocked in at 140 mph, speeding past the deputy in a green Honda Accord, according to authorities.

HARALSON COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO