PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Putnam deputies are investigating after an accident that killed a woman on Godfrey Road Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, just before 7:15 p.m., 56-year-old Teresa Rose was riding a bike on Godfrey Road when she was hit by a van driven by 32-year-old Josafat Gonzalez-Villagrana. Witnesses told deputies that Gonzalez-Villagrana was turning west onto Glades Road and hit Rose on her bicycle as she was traveling toward Eatonton at the intersection.

PUTNAM COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO