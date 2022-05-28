ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

One injured when shots fired in Jacksonville neighborhood Saturday

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person was wounded when shots were fired in the 200 block of East Wolcott St. in Jacksonville at 10:29 a.m....

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Woman shot in parking lot

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Police are investigating how a woman was shot last night in Decatur. Officers were called a little after 6 p.m. to the 2400 block of Country Trail for a report of shots fired and at least one victim. A crime scene was found in the...
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Sherman man hit, killed

According to our news partners at WAND – TV, a 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a truck while mowing a lawn in Sangamon County. State police said the victim, identified as a Sherman man, was mowing grass on the west side of Route 124 south of Barber Road. At the time, a semi-truck was moving southbound on Route 124. The person mowing the grass tried to cross Route 124 and was hit by the truck in the road.
SHERMAN, IL
WCIA

Man mowing grass killed by semi-truck

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 74-year-old man from Sherman died on Tuesday after he was hit by a semi-truck while mowing grass along Illinois Route 124. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that at approximately 1:39 p.m., the man was trying to cross Route 124 on his mower near Butler Road when he […]
WAND TV

Police: 1 shot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hurt in a Monday shooting, police said. Decatur police told WAND News they received a call at about 6:09 p.m. Monday about shots being fired in the 2400 block of Country Trail. A gunshot victim then arrived at a local hospital. The severity...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
WAND TV

One dead after fatal crash on Illinois Route 16

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One individual is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 16. According to police, Steven A. See, 33, of Litchfield, IL was stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road, behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic, when eastbound traveler, Grace L. Keeton, 23, of Litchfield, struck the back of See's vehicle while approaching the intersection.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Lanes back open after Sangamon Co. crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Lanes have reopened after a crash in Sangamon County. State police said troopers were on scene as of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday for a crash on Route 125 eastbound at Route 97. Eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours. WAND News has reached out to...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Three injured, one flown to hospital following Tuesday I-74 crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Three people are injured following a crash that backed traffic up along Interstate 74 west of Peoria. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of I-74 approaching Exit 82. Illinois State Police say it was reported as a single vehicle crash around 3:25 p.m. One...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
WCIA

Decatur Police: Teen injured in ‘accidental’ shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was injured in what police are describing as “accidental shooting” Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Pine and Elm Street at around 3:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a 14-year-old had gunshot wounds. He was then successfully […]
DECATUR, IL
khqa.com

One person killed in Quincy accident

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police have been contacted to do a traffic crash reconstruction at that scene. The intersection at 12th and Locust was closed for several hours during the investigation.
QUINCY, IL
KMOV

18-year-old from O’Fallon, Illinois killed in motorcycle crash

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old from O’Fallon, Illinois was killed in a Monday night crash in Jersey County. The Illinois State Police Department reported the teenager was driving a Yamaha Motorcycle on Illinois Route 100, just north of the Brussels Ferry Entrance, when he lost control and hit a guardrail shortly after 8:30 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle in the crash.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Sherman Resident Killed When Semi Strikes Riding Mower

A 74-year-old Sherman resident is dead after a semi struck a riding mower on Route 124 Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police say the man was mowing on the west side of the highway south of Barber Road near Sherman. The man then attempted to drive the mower across the road. The driver of the southbound semi tried to swerve but was unable to avoid striking the mower.
SHERMAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxillinois.com

Man shot during isolated incident in Jacksonville

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police Department said a 19-year-old man was shot during an incident in the 200 block of E. Wolcott on Saturday morning. On May 28 at around 10:30 a.m., police arrived to the scene for a shots fired report. Once they got there, police said...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria man dies after motorcycle crash Saturday night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria man has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend motorcycle crash. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of North Saymore Lane. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Harold O. Walters, 49, of East McClure Avenue died...
PEORIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

8-year-old boy airlifted from scene of four-wheeler crash

An 8-year-old rural Kinmundy boy was airlifted from the scene of a four-wheeler crash at his home early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the boy struck a large log and flipped the four wheeler on top of himself with the handle bars landing on his neck. While the boy had no apparent injuries, he was airlifted by Air Evac to a St. Louis hospital to be checked for any head trauma.
KINMUNDY, IL
khqa.com

Police: Driver in fatal Quincy crash cited

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The driver involved in a fatal on Memorial day in Quincy has cited after police say his vehicle ran red light and struck the victim's car. Breeden Wike, 20, of Quincy, was issued citations for reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light. The accident happened...
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Crash closes Route 124 in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 124 is closed in Sangamon County due to a crash. State Troopers said a commercial motor vehicle was involved in this crash, which happened at the intersection with Barber Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers are advised to take an […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Woman killed after crash between truck, SUV at intersection of 12th and Locust

QUINCY — A woman was pronounced dead Monday morning at the scene of a crash between a truck and an SUV at the intersection of 12th and Locust. The Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department were dispatched to 12th and Locust in reference to a traffic crash at approximately 8:27 a.m. An investigation revealed that a red 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Breeden Wike, 20, of 840 State was westbound and ran the red light at 12th and Locust. A blue 2009 Kia Sorento driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling south on 12th Street and was struck by Wike’s truck in the driver’s side.
QUINCY, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy