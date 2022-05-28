One injured when shots fired in Jacksonville neighborhood Saturday

According to our news partners at WAND – TV, a 74-year-old man has died after he was hit by a truck while mowing a lawn in Sangamon County. State police said the victim, identified as a Sherman man, was mowing grass on the west side of Route 124 south of Barber Road. At the time, a semi-truck was moving southbound on Route 124. The person mowing the grass tried to cross Route 124 and was hit by the truck in the road.

SHERMAN, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO