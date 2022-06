Caltrans held its Litter Cleanup Day on May 26, with crews and volunteers removing trash and debris along highways throughout the state. In Orange County, the event included a five-mile clean up along SR-55 from Victoria Street in Costa Mesa to Dyer Road in Santa Ana, and at the southbound I-5 and SR-55 connector in Tustin. Approximately 60 bags of roadside waste were collected by seven Caltrans District 12 maintenance crew members.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO