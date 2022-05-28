ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible homicide investigation underway after shooting leaves one dead & three others injured

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a possible homicide after a shooting killed one man and left three woman injured.

At 1:15 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of a shooting near the intersection of East Pikes Peak Ave. and South Academy Blvd.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital but later died due to his injuries.

Three woman were also found at the scene and were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were also transported to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

