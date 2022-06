What happens when you combine two really cool things? You get a great Saturday adventure that the whole family can enjoy. Ride the Lobster Roll Express, as the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad take a scenic trip, where you can enjoy a box lunch containing a fresh Lobster Roll, chips, cookie and a beverage. Once everyone is served and their meal is completed, they take you on a ride into the woods of Waldo County and then return back to Unity Station.

UNITY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO