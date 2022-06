GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a month of volunteering in the contested areas of Ukraine, Christian Hickey said he’s counting his blessings with every day that passes. “I’ve been to hospitals, kids schools, just completely bombed and I’m looking around there is no military positions all just civilian populists and its just a psychological war,” said Hickey. “It reminds me of a hurricane or tornado coming through when there are trees and branches everywhere.”

