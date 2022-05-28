Tamarack brings back Courtyard Concert Series

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Live music is back at Tamarack.



Tamarack opened its Courtyard Concert Series on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with The Boatman kicking off the event. The Courtyard Concert Series is a free show for all to enjoy.

Jordan Dempsey with Tamarack said it is a good way to see what local bands West Virginia has to offer.

“Even the people that don’t follow us on Facebook or on social media pages are just stopping by to check us out,” Dempsey said. “It’s just always nice to give them the opportunity to see a live band and learn a little more about West Virginia and the people here.”

The next Courtyard Concert is June 25 featuring Lords of Lester.

